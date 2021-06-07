It’s been far, far too long since the Glazer family did anything right for Manchester United.

That much was evident by the depth of feeling at the recent protests, and the storming of a decrepit Old Trafford by supporters who have had enough.

New signings have yet to be made this summer, and although there appears to be progress where Jadon Sancho is concerned, a bid still hasn’t been forthcoming from the Red Devils, who can ill afford the shenanigans of the last summer transfer window to resurface.

In the meantime, at least the Glazer’s appear to have listened and are ready to do something about repairing the damage between the board and the fans.

According to the Daily Mail, new floodlights will be installed at Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training ground before the start of the 2020/21 season.

The Daily Mail also note that the home and away dressing-room areas will be updated, a new, Covid-secure digital access and ticketing system will be rolled out, and 1,500 barrier seats will be installed at the stadium.

In the near future, the facilities and pitches for both the men’s and women’s teams will be upgraded at the training ground.

Better late than never.