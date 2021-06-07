Chelsea face paying £172million transfer fee to land their top target

Chelsea and other clubs could reportedly face paying an eye-watering sum to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment after a stunning season in which he scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

MORE: Chelsea lead race for €55million Man Utd target

Haaland has been strongly linked with Chelsea by Angelo Mangiante, who recently tweeted that the Blues would make him their priority due to difficulties in landing Inter Milan front-man Romelu Lukaku…

Romelu Lukaku says he is staying at Inter Milan.

Erling Haaland remains the Chelsea’s main goal this summer. #Transfers @SkySport https://t.co/IMzQo0uVPD — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) June 2, 2021

However, Haaland will not come cheap, with AS reporting that the 20-year-old could have an asking price as high as €200million (£172m) this summer.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be ready to pay quite that much for Haaland, as there may be other top centre-forwards on the market for more realistic prices.

Still, Haaland is one of the best in the business and looks set for a great career, so if you’re going to smash your transfer record for any player, it would surely be him.