Club chief gives Chelsea major hope of completing €40million transfer

Chelsea look to have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jonas Hoffman.

The Germany international has been a key performer for Bundesliga outfit Gladbach for some time now, and his performances have often attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

MORE: Chelsea in “talks” over goal machine signing

As well as recent Chelsea FC transfer news suggesting he’s on the radar of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, there’s also been talk of Leicester City trying to snap him up this summer.

One imagines Hofmann could be tempted by a reunion with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge after their time together at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, and now Gladbach have offered Chelsea hope of getting a deal done.

“We live in a time when you can’t rule anything out,” Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

“We certainly don’t want to sell Jonas.

“But if at some point a club is offering 40 million euros for Jonas, we can’t say we’re not interested.”