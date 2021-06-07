Both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers need to be on their guard as the summer transfer window gets ready to open.

Jose Mourinho has a lot to prove in his new position as Roma coach, and to that end, it’s believed he is going to target his old club and the Midlanders for two key signings.

According to MARCA, Spurs goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, is wanted by the ‘Special One’ as it appears he doesn’t trust current Roma custodian, Pau Lopez.

The Portuguese will also test Wolves’ resolve by launching an offensive for Rui Patricio should any move for Lloris not materialise.

Whether either club will accede to selling their goalkeepers will almost certainly depend on how much money is being offered, or whether the players themselves make a transfer request in light of Mourinho’s interest.

Roma still have some way to go to consider themselves Serie A title contenders, but if anyone can bring back the glory days, it’s Mourinho.