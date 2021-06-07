New Real Madrid manager eyes €80m-rated star, but Man Utd & Chelsea may still be in strong position for transfer

Real Madrid’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on a transfer deal for a new centre-back this summer, with Jules Kounde one of the names being eyed up.

The young Frenchman looks a terrific prospect after impressing at Sevilla, and it’s unsurprising to see ongoing transfer rumours linking him with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sky Sports have previously linked Kounde with Manchester United, while The Athletic claim he’s also a target for Chelsea this summer.

And now, Le 10 Sport suggest Real Madrid could also be in the running, though it’s not all bad news for the aforementioned Premier League giants.

The report states that Los Blancos may struggle to afford Kounde’s asking price of €80million, with Villarreal defender Pau Torres also an option for them.

If this is accurate, it could offer some hope to Man Utd and Chelsea, as they may be better placed to pull off a deal for Kounde.

Spanish football has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, so it may be that English sides have an advantage in this summer’s transfer window.

Kounde would be an ideal signing for United next season, with the Red Devils not looking far off challenging Manchester City for the title.

There is surely a need, however, for a better long-term partner for Harry Maguire as doubts remain over Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly has been far too injury prone during his time at Old Trafford.

Chelsea look strong after just winning the Champions League, but would surely benefit from bringing in Kounde as a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva.

The Blues’ success in Europe could also help them beat their rivals to big-name signings like this ahead of next season.