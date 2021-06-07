Maurizio Sarri could sign Liverpool ace if he becomes Lazio manager

Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri could be set to become the new Lazio boss, and that could lead to a potential transfer raid on Liverpool.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A giants are eyeing up potential targets for if Sarri takes over, and that could lead them to sign Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shaqiri has been a useful squad player for Liverpool in recent times, but one imagines the Reds wouldn’t be too disappointed to let him go this summer.

The Switzerland international seems unlikely to ever become a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so it could benefit all involved if he joined a team like Lazio to boost his prospects of first-team football.

Sarri also seems like a manager who could get the best out of Shaqiri, who looks well suited to the Italian tactician’s extremely technical style of play.

Liverpool need to make sure they take advantage of any player sales this summer and reinvest the money on new signings, however, as they were majorly disappointing for so much of 2020/21.

The Merseyside giants never looked close to competing to retain their title, and it seems clear they’ll need something of a squad overhaul if they are to be serious contenders again.