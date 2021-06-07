If there’s one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has affected as much as anything, it’s the transfer value of players.

Where once a Neymar could go for €222m, now such figures are just a pipe dream.

Indeed, the spiralling cost of transfers really needed to be halted, though a pandemic was hardly the way to restore the status quo.

In any event, some players will still be transferred for big money, and if Borussia Dortmund get their way, Erling Haaland won’t go for any less than the second highest amount of money ever paid for a player.

Phil Foden has the highest estimated transfer value of any player in the world, according to the CIES Football Observatory algorithm ? pic.twitter.com/fBAmUVwzMq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 7, 2021

Interestingly, according to the CIES Football Observatory’s algorithm, he doesn’t have the highest estimated transfer value of any player in the world.

In fact, he only comes fourth in that particular list behind three players from Manchester.

United’s Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are in third and second places respectively, with Man City’s Phil Foden topping the lost with an estimated transfer value of €190m.