Jose Mourinho names the youngster who told him he’d become a star player for Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise onto young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 24-year-old is slowly becoming more of a senior player, having played a large number of games as Man Utd’s number one in the season just gone, having previously impressed a great deal during a loan spell at Sheffield United.

Henderson is now also involved in the England set-up, and Mourinho believes he will one day be a ‘phenomenal’ player.

Speaking to the Times, the Portuguese tactician spoke about his experience of working with Henderson when he was in charge at Old Trafford.

The ‘keeper clearly has confidence, as he supposedly told Mourinho repeatedly about his desire to go out on loan in order to play, vowing to come back and become first-choice for the Red Devils.

Discussing England’s goalkeepers at Euro 2020, Mourinho said: “I think they are good goalkeepers. I don’t think they are phenomenal goalkeepers or, in Dean Henderson’s case, not yet phenomenal.

“When I say not yet, I say he will be. I met him at [Manchester] United when he was a kid and I always remember him asking me to go on loan.

“He was saying when I come back, I come back to be the No 1. He told me that when he was the fourth choice. He is a kid with an incredible self confidence and I think he is ready.”

United fans will hope Henderson can live up to his own hype, though there were some signs with his performances in the season just gone that his time in the first-team perhaps came a bit soon for him.