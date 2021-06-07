The Euros will be over in a flash and we will soon be getting ready for another Premier League season.

New players, new teams, but what about new referees?

We’ve got too many old referees in the Premier League that are getting older and older, some in their fifties, and when you’re refereeing in the top league you need to be a lot younger and fitter because the pace of the game is getting quicker year on year.

I know that Jarred Gillett, Tony Harrington, John Brooks, Keith Stroud and Michael Salisbury are up for interviews for Select Group One (Premier League) this summer.

They’re all good Championship referees in their own right and I think, for me, Jarred Gillett has got to be one of the favourites to be promoted.

Obviously he’s come over from the Australian A League, he was a FIFA International referee in Australia, and very well respected.

I think he’s had two seasons on Select Group Two (Championship), and he put in a very good performance in the Play-Off semi-final second leg between Brentford and Bournemouth.

If they’re [PGMOL] taking two referees, I would imagine he would be promoted, second I think would be John Brooks as I think PGMOL have been looking at him and he’s a very good referee as well, along with Michael Salisbury.

Keith Stroud and Tony Harrington… I don’t think they’ll get the promotion this time.