Kylian Mbappe has been filmed reacting hilariously to being told by Antoine Griezmann that he’d signed him for Newcastle United on Football Manager.

Watch below as Mbappe looks stunned, initially unsure of where Newcastle is, before adding that he was worried it wasn’t warm there…

Antoine Griezmann tells Kylian Mbappé that he bought him for €134m on Football Manager as Newcastle United – Mbappé: “Where? It is not very warm there eh.” pic.twitter.com/5cGzqntfBg — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 7, 2021

Mbappe is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, and though he’s approaching the final year of his contract, we can’t imagine St James’ Park is likely to be his next destination if he does move on.

Maybe the Magpies just need to replace Steve Bruce with Griezmann as their manager, with the Frenchman bragging that he won five trophies in one season with the north east giants.

UPDATE: And just like that, Liverpool fans have latched onto this video!