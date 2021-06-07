Contact made: Arsenal and Manchester United target’s agent in talks with contract set to expire

Napoli are in contact with the agent of Hakan Calhanoglu, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, according to Todo Fichajes.

Calhanoglu has played a starring role in the resurgence of AC Milan, with the Italian giants have secured Champions League qualification on the final day of the Serie A season.

The Turk played 90 minutes in the 2-0 win away to Atalanta which sealed the Rossoneri’s return to Europe’s premier competition, which is testament to his importance to Stefano Pioli.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the month, there are major question marks over whether Calhanoglu will ever play a game in an AC Milan shirt again.

As the Express have reported previously, Calhanoglu is being linked with a move to Man United, though it’s unclear if the Red Devils have yet acted on their interest in the midfielder.

CBS Sports reporter James has now claimed that Calhanoglu is on Arsenal’s potential list of targets in that area of the field, with Emi Buendia having signed for Aston Villa.

Another target who Arsenal are understood to have broached internally is Hakan Calhanoglu, out of contract with AC Milan this summer. He is an option, not clear how high on the list he might be but expectation is he’s an alternative to Odegaard. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 7, 2021

Both sides could be set to be left disappointed, however, with Todo Fichajes claiming that the AC Milan star’s agent is in talks with Napoli over the possibility of him remaining in Serie A.

It’s unclear at this point exactly how advanced talks are, but it will be a concern for any club interested in signing him, no doubt.

