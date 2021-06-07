During the England v Romania friendly in the lead up to Euro 2020, it was noticeable that one or two of the visitors refused to take the knee before the start of the match.

Though some of the message appears to be getting lost now, seeing players take the knee is still a powerful symbol of silent protest, despite the boos from supporters that now seem to accompany what is a simple, and effective, act.

Those that still choose to stand now stick out like a sore thumb, and Romania star, Nicolae Stanciu’s reason for doing so is odd to say the least.

According to the Daily Record, Stanciu decided to remain standing in support of his Slavia Prague colleague, Ondrej Kudela.

Kudela was banned for 10 games for racially abusing Rangers player, Glen Kamara, but Stanciu believes that there was no proof Kudela said anything untoward.

“I did the same with Slavia, when I played against Arsenal in the quarter finals of the Europa League,” he said.

“It seems normal to me, and I decided to make the gesture for my colleague from Slavia, for Kudela, who without any proof was suspended for 10 matches after the game against Rangers.

“Just like that because a team-mate of Kamara’s heard that word that I can’t say. I decided not to take the knee and I don’t think that’s the solution.”

It’s an unsavoury excuse but, unfortunately, it’s not a requirement for players to take the knee so Stanciu is perfectly at liberty to remain standing, no matter who it offends.