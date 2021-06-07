With only seven days to go before Spain open their Euro 2020 account, there appears to be bedlam in the camp.

In the final few days leading up to a tournament, preparation is key, but La Roja’s has been thrown into chaos after Barcelona star, Sergio Busquets, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

It’s not yet clear whether the veteran will be able to play any part in the tournament, but there is a wider issue in play for the team management.

According to Spanish radio station COPE, and cited by Sport, before Busquets realised he was Covid positive, the entire Spanish squad ate together in a restaurant.

Though it’s reported that they followed all appropriate protocols established by the Spanish federation (RFEF), the players will now be monitored extra closely in the hope that the virus doesn’t spread throughout the squad, forcing their withdrawal from the championship.

Sport also note that more PCR tests were carried out on the players on Monday, with the results yet to be known.