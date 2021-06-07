According to Cuatro via Spanish outlet ABC Deportes (subscription required), Real Madrid are now planning a special farewell event for Sergio Ramos after an exit has been mutually agreed upon.

Cuatro have shared via a report from ABC that Ramos stood firm on his seemingly fair demands of a two-year contract, but Madrid only offered a one-year deal with a 10% salary reduction.

Ramos rejected the one-year offer and Los Blancos eventually withdrew the renewal opportunity completely, even when the centre-back’s environment brought an offer from PSG to the table.

It’s added that the club will speak with Ramos to arrange a deserved farewell to the club icon’s wishes, that will either be at the end of June when the defender’s contract expires or in the start of July.

It’s detailed that the plan is to stage an event in which Ramos is picture alongside all the trophies he’s won with the Bernabeu outfit over a legendary 16-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United have been linked with the Spanish legend for some time now, with the club even reportedly in contact with the icon’s brother and agent a few months ago.

See More: “Everyone was really buzzing about him” Ex-Red Devil admits regret over Man Utd signing who joined under the wrong manager

More Stories / Latest News Contact made: Arsenal and Manchester United target’s agent in talks with contract set to expire Colombia discusses how they plan to defend Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup Qualifying fixture Chelsea explore use of out-of-favour attacker in deal for world-class striker

The Red Devils’ cross-town rivals, City, are also eyeing Ramos in an effort to add experience, per ESPN.

Ramos was limited to 21 appearances this season owing to a couple of injury troubles, which have ultimately left the 35-year-old stalwart out of the Spain squad for the European Championships.

The farewell event will be a very interesting watch, Ramos has won 11 outright titles with Los Blancos and then a further 11 pieces of silverware in Super Cups.