Losing Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of the 2020/21 campaign would’ve been a huge blow for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Midlanders had gone from strength to strength under the Portuguese, and at this point, no one really knows whether they can build on their relative success.

They’ll certainly not do that if they’re willing to get rid of their up and coming players, and as Football Insider note, 21-year-old centre-back, Dion Sanderson, is going to be allowed to leave the club.

Highly-rated Sanderson has just spent the season on loan at League One strugglers, Sunderland, and the outlet believe that the north east giants are putting together a deal to take the player permanently.

A bid in the region of £2m is believed to be enough to tempt Wolves to sell, given that they want to accrue funds ahead of an expected summer rebuild.

The appointment of new manager, Bruno Lage, is part of that, but losing one of your brightest hopes doesn’t bode well for the future.