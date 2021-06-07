With a seemingly unending supply of petrodollars, the last thing you might expect is for Paris Saint-Germain to be rattled about possible transfer movement.

However, Tottenham Hotspur’s alleged pursuit of their former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has got PSG chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, all hot under the collar.

His ire would appear to stem from the unedifying stance from the north London outfit and their apparent refusal to put paid to the rumours that the Argentinian wants a return to his old club.

“Look, at the end of the season I had two encounters with [Mauricio] Pochettino, two or three hours each time. He never told me he wanted to leave,” he told L’Equipe, cited by football.london.

“He never had an attitude that suggested he wanted to leave. It’s the opposite. He was totally involved in the issues: the club, the structure, the organisation, what he needs for the next season.

“He talks to Leonardo almost every day about the transfer window, the players, etc. This situation really bothers me, it is not suitable.

“He is here since January, he still has two years of contract, he is our coach. Both for him and for [Kylian] Mbappe, people are trying to annoy us. But we are together. No one will divide us by doing this.”

With some of the best players in the world at his disposal, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and an alleged move for Gini Wijnaldum, brokered apparently by Pochettino, one has to wonder what the attraction of a move to Spurs would be.

Trophy less for an absolute age, the club have gone backwards since the Pochettino era, and a continued reluctance to spend money on the biggest targets will always hamper their progress.