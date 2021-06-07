There are just six days until England open their Euro2020 campaign, and manager Gareth Southgate has sprung something of a surprise.

With it originally thought that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold would be left out of the squad entirely, to see him drafted into the original pre-Euro squad suggested that media outlets had got it wrong.

However, a thigh injury sustained during the friendly against Romania meant that he wouldn’t be playing regardless.

Thoughts then turned to who would replace the right-back, with both Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse being heavily backed.

Monday morning saw the announcement that, in fact, neither of them would be Southgate’s chosen one.

That honour fell to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White, who BBC Sport noted has played just 109 minutes of international action.

It’s a huge gamble from the manager, but Southgate evidently must see something in White that he believes in.

Time will tell if it’s the right decision or not.