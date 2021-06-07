Video: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz slips between two helpless defenders before finding the net for Germany

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has two assists to his name in the first-half of Germany’s clash with Latvia this evening, having forced the goalkeeper into scoring an own goal.

Havertz will have confidence flowing through his veins, having rounded Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to score the decisive goal in the Champions League final.

Having missed out on Germany’s opening friendly fixture of the international break, Havertz made sure he came correct for the second, providing a superb assist after 19 minutes.

His work was not done there for the first-half, however, with Havertz slipping between two Latvian defenders before firing back across goal, with his effort nestling in the back of the net via a touch off the goalkeeper.

Kai Havertz marks the fourth for Germany, a great match for the German. ?pic.twitter.com/JDvFnGEub1 — SCORED GOALS ?? (@scoredgoalss) June 7, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Direct L’Equipe

Chelsea have an absolute phenom on their hands in Havertz. He is deceptively quick, especially over the first few yards, which makes him a nightmare for defenders in 1v1 situations – as Latvia are learning tonight.

