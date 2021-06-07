Video: Timo Werner shows Chelsea he can still find the net amid Erling Haaland speculation

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has found the back of the net for Germany against Latvia.

Werner endured a difficult debut campaign as a Chelsea player, but when you finish the season with a Champions League medal around your neck, you worry not about what the critics have to say about you.

What ought to be more of a concern for Werner is Chelsea’s insistence on signing a new striker. The Telegraph have today reported that the Blues are working on a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

This news has been verified by both The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, who claims it’s been in the pipeline ‘for months’, as well as retired footballer turned reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, who is close friends with Haaland’s father.

It’s unclear whether Werner will have had an opportunity to read the news in the build-up to tonight’s game, but if he did, he’d have known that he’s playing for his place in the Chelsea starting eleven.

He’s now reminded Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck and Roman Abramovich what they paid all that money for in the summer of last year, nipping in at the near post and beating the goalkeeper with a smart finish.

It’s only Latvia, but you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Pictures courtesy of POLSAT Sport

