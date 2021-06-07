Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz provides brilliant assist for Germany after skinning Latvian defender

Chelsea starlet Kai Havertz was heavily involved as Atalanta’s Robin Gosens gave Germany the lead over Latvia.

Germany will have headed into today’s clash with the Eastern European minnows expecting to win, and comfortably, as they prepare for their EURO 2020 campaign.

Kai Havertz, who missed out on the Germans’ first friendly match after he was given an extended break following the Champions League final, was given the nod to start the second.

It’s a decision which has been justified almost immediately, with the 21-year-old picking up for Germany where he left off with Chelsea in Porto.

While Havertz was the match-winning goalscorer on the night for Chelsea against Manchester City, he’s turned provider for international teammate Robin Gosens tonight.

Havertz slipped past the Latvian defender with ease before finding Gosens with a smart cut-back, with the Atalanta wide-man firing home in the back of the net to record the Chelsea attacker an assist.

Gosens scored the first for Germany, a great pass from Havertz.?pic.twitter.com/MF3TIk7tIz — SCORED GOALS ?? (@scoredgoalss) June 7, 2021