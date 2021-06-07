With European football to finally look forward to at the London Stadium in the 2021/22 campaign, David Moyes needs to ensure he gets West Ham United’s transfer strategy spot on during the summer.

It’s not clear at this stage how much the east Londoners will have to spend, and if previous transfer windows are anything to go by, they’ll have to sell before they can buy.

However, Moyes is building something special with the Hammers, and having to sell his best players will make a mockery of the belief that they are a progressive club.

At least the club have got off on the right foot with the capture of Chelsea’s 19-year-old starlet, Pierre Ekwah, according to a tweet from Sky Sports News reporter, Rob Dorsett.

The signing will be made official on Wednesday once the 2021 summer transfer window opens for business.

If the Hammers want to go deep into the Europa League and ensure another impressive Premier League finish, however, then the owners will need to start splashing the cash.