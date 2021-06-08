A former player calls Brazil national team cowards for agreeing to play in Copa América

Last week, the Brazil national team threatened not to play in the Copa América due to the tournament now occurring in Brazil, one of the countries ravished by the coronavirus pandemic.

It felt as though the players didn’t want to be used as pawns to be a distraction for more critical issues going on in the country. However, the squad eventually confirmed they’d be playing in the tournament.

The decision to play in the Copa América didn’t sit well with one former player. Globo Esporte (via Marca) published a column from the Former Brazilian international Walter Casagrande, who harshly attacked the current players of the Seleção.

Casagrande called the players on the team cowards. Stating that the team doesn’t care about the current health situation, and the only interest is their social media networks and brand. In addition, the former player discussed how the Brazil national team feels more disconnected more than ever from the country.

“The only thing that matters to these guys is to appear on social networks showing their big houses and their spectacular cars,” Casagrande wrote. “The attitude of the players to play the Copa América is a cowardly act and shows that the players were not concerned about the serious health situation in the country, but about taking care of themselves. Everything was fixed with the resignation of Caboclo ex-president of the Brazilian Football Confederation].”

