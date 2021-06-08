AC Milan planning triple Chelsea raid including newcomer and veteran striker

According to recent reports in Italy, Serie A side AC Milan are plotting a stunning triple transfer raid on Premier League giants and Champions League holders Chelsea.

That’s according to a written copy of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Mail), who claim the Rosenari want to bring in centre-back Fikayo Tomori, winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Olivier Giroud.

Tomori had spent the most recent 2020-21 season out on loan with AC Milan, however, following what was a hugely successful campaign, the young English defender is now wanted by the Italians but this time in a permanent move.

Elsewhere, in an attempt to close the gap on bitter rivals and last season’s Serie A winners Inter Milan, the red and black half of Milan are plotting a summer of bumper investments.

It has been noted that the Italians would also like to bring in Ziyech, who only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, however, the Rosenari are not the only ones vying for the Moroccan’s signature with Napoli also admirers.

In addition to both Tomori and Ziyech, GdS note that he experienced Giroud has also emerged as a possible summer striking target.

