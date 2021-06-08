Menu

Arsenal contact other clubs to seek moves for three players who have been available for loan

Some of Arsenal’s best and most consistent performers in recent years have come from the youth team as the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have shown there can be a clear pathway into the senior side.

It will be interesting to see if something similar happens next season as the pressure is starting to build on Mikel Arteta after a poor season so that usually results in a manager looking for senior players that are more predictable.

There are several impressive players in the U23 side and it’s often tough to find the right balance between first-team chances and sending them out on loan, but it appears the priority with this trio is to get them a loan switch for next season:

It’s expected that most clubs will still be suffering financially after the covid-19 pandemic so loan moves and free agents will be more important than ever, and it should mean that the three players will get a chance to play at a good level next season.

