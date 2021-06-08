Menu

Arsenal expected to seal key contract extension while three senior players are now set to leave

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s so easy to forget that Arsenal were genuinely being talked about as a relegation candidate last season, so it took some brave selections from Mikel Arteta to turn it around.

One of those was to through Emile Smith Rowe into the first team and he hasn’t looked back since, so you have to think he is going to be a key player for years to come.

One of Arsenal’s biggest issues often comes down to contracts as great players are allowed to enter the final years of their deal far too often, so this will come as great news for the fans:

That’s a long-term deal that eliminates any doubt over his future and allows him to concentrate on developing, while there’s further good news with the potential departures too.

Willian hasn’t worked out since joining from Chelsea, while he’s also believed to be on a huge wage and he’s turning 33 in the summer so it’s not like he has room to develop so that would be a good piece of business to move him on, while getting fees for Xhaka and Guendouzi would also allow them to add a partner for Thomas Partey to complete the midfield area.

READ MORE: “I want a decision” Arsenal ace demands showdown talks over his future or he could “kiss Arsenal goodbye”

Obviously, these are still just in the works just now and haven’t been confirmed yet as destinations will need to be found for the players leaving, but this would be a great start to the overhaul if it all happens.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe Granit Xhaka Matteo Guendouzi Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.