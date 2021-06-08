Arsenal expected to seal key contract extension while three senior players are now set to leave

It’s so easy to forget that Arsenal were genuinely being talked about as a relegation candidate last season, so it took some brave selections from Mikel Arteta to turn it around.

One of those was to through Emile Smith Rowe into the first team and he hasn’t looked back since, so you have to think he is going to be a key player for years to come.

One of Arsenal’s biggest issues often comes down to contracts as great players are allowed to enter the final years of their deal far too often, so this will come as great news for the fans:

Emile Smith-Rowe is ready to sign a new contract with Arsenal until June 2026 after negotiations started in March. Just waiting last details to be completed – then it’ll be done. ??? #AFC In the meantime, Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer as Xhaka and Guendouzi. https://t.co/0oLWSdBGFP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2021

That’s a long-term deal that eliminates any doubt over his future and allows him to concentrate on developing, while there’s further good news with the potential departures too.

Willian hasn’t worked out since joining from Chelsea, while he’s also believed to be on a huge wage and he’s turning 33 in the summer so it’s not like he has room to develop so that would be a good piece of business to move him on, while getting fees for Xhaka and Guendouzi would also allow them to add a partner for Thomas Partey to complete the midfield area.

Obviously, these are still just in the works just now and haven’t been confirmed yet as destinations will need to be found for the players leaving, but this would be a great start to the overhaul if it all happens.