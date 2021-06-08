Menu

Arsenal joins Barcelona in the pursuit of Sport Club Internacional forward

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Sport Club Internacional’s Yuri Alberto is followed closely in Europe, with FC Barcelona’s recently showing interest in the 20-year-old. However, they’ll have some competition. 

According to Globo Esporte, Arsenal FC is the latest club monitoring Alberto, who they have had eyes on since the forward was at Santos FC. Now it seems the English club wants to secure the transfer as other clubs around Europe are beginning to take notice.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal expected to seal key contract extension while three senior players are now set to leave
“I want a decision” Arsenal ace demands showdown talks over his future or he could “kiss Arsenal goodbye”
Arsenal star has the chance to reunite with Unai Emery at Villarreal next season

The striker caught Arsenal’s attention in 2017 during his appearance with the U-17 team at the Montaigu Tournament in France. At the time, he was 16 years old.

After standing out in the youth competition, Arsenal contacted Alberto’s entourage before signing with Internacional, but negotiations did not advance. When it comes to a potential asking price, the Brazilian media outlet reports that Internacional would like a sum of €15-million.

Since arriving at Internacional last summer, Alberto has made 50 appearances for the Porto Alegre-based club, where he’s scored 17 goals and registered two assists.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal finally acts on their interest in the young forward.

More Stories Sport Club Internacional Yuri Alberto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.