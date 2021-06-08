Menu

Departing Arsenal ace pays classy tribute to Mikel Arteta

Dani Ceballos has paid tribute to Mikel Arteta after leaving Arsenal following two years on loan at the club from Real Madrid.

The Spain international never quite found his feet at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he enjoyed his time working under Gunners manager Arteta.

It’s not been the easiest start to life in management for Arteta, with Arsenal suffering one of their worst seasons in living memory in 2020/21, finishing 8th in the table and without silverware or European football.

Some Arsenal fans may well be unsure about Arteta, whose inexperience may be showing despite initially looking a hugely promising coach when he followed up his work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with an FA Cup final triumph for Arsenal against Chelsea last year.

Dani Ceballos Arsenal

Dani Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal

Arsenal fans will be interested to hear that Ceballos clearly thinks highly of Arteta, as he backs the 39-year-old to be one of the best tacticians in the world.

“Arteta is a coach who I am sure will be one of the best in the world in the next few years, but I would like to return to the Spanish league,” he told El Larguero, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

