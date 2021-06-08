Arsenal star has the chance to reunite with Unai Emery at Villarreal next season

This does feel like a natural point for some experienced players to move on from Arsenal as they go through a major rebuild, and everything does point to Hector Bellerin moving on.

It’s hard to believe he’s still only 26 as he made his debut so long ago, while you also wonder if he would be considered as one of the best right-backs in the world if he hadn’t been struck down with injuries in recent years.

He hasn’t been able to play more than 25 Premier League games in a season for three campaigns now so he can’t be relied upon for a whole season, while it now looks like he could reunite with Unai Emery at Villarreal:

Money is usually the issue for La Liga sides when buying from the Premier League if they aren’t one of Real, Barca, Atleti, or Sevilla, but Villarreal will be in the Champions League next season after defeating Man United in the Europa League final.

Sevilla are also listed as a potential candidate for his signature and he would make sense as the long term successor to Jesus Navas who’s played as a full-back over the past couple of seasons, but it does look like he will be leaving Arsenal and returning to Spain this summer one way or the other.