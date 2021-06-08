Arsenal star set to leave the club as soon as next weekend as total agreement reportedly close

There’s no doubt that this is a huge summer for Arsenal and especially Mikel Arteta, as it’s likely his Arsenal future lives and dies with the business that he manages to do this summer.

In fairness to him it does look like he’s ready to be decisive while also leaving any sentimental thoughts out of the decision-making process, and that was shown by letting David Luiz walk out the door despite his popularity in the dressing room.

Granit Xhaka is a more interesting case as he’s a regular member of the starting XI, he’s versatile and he’s also a good player, but there will also be a feeling that they need to find an upgrade.

The first step towards that is getting him out the door, and it now appears a touted move to Roma is very close and it could even be completed as soon as next weekend:

#Xhaka steps away from #Roma, total agreement with Arsenal is very close. The objective is to close before weekend.@ASRomaPress pic.twitter.com/WVDzW8snTl — John Solano (@Solano_56) June 8, 2021

He should be an interesting player to watch at Roma as you get the feeling he’ll either become an absolute warrior in Jose Mourinho’s team or he’ll go the other way and become even more of a walking red card, but this should be a good move for both parties.

The player will get a chance to prove himself in another league, while Arsenal should also collect a decent-sized fee from this and they can now focus on turning the base of the midfield into a real strength by finding the perfect partner for Thomas Partey.