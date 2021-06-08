Bayern Munich planning to launch bid for Chelsea star

According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are preparing to launch a bid to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

That’s according to BILD journalist Constantin Eckner, who claims the Bavarians are considering reigniting their interest in the Chelsea wide-man.

The Sancho transfer saga goes on. But how about another one? Bayern Munich actually consider bidding for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi once again. #CFC #Transfers — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) June 8, 2021

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has spent his entire career with the Blues after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2007.

Since climbing his way through the club’s youth ranks, the young English attacker was promoted to the side’s senior first-team.

Following his first-team debut in 2018, the 20-year-old has gone on to feature in 98 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 29 goals, along the way.

However, after struggling to nail down a starting position, Hudson-Odoi has often seen his long-term future cast into doubt.

The closest he ever appeared to leave London was last summer when Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reportedly had a legit interest.

However, as we know now, a move then failed to materialise, leaving Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Eckner claims the Germans are not done yet and could still try their luck again this summer.