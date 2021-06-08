Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target given £50m asking price

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly face paying £50million for the transfer of Brighton centre-back Ben White this summer.

The England international has just earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it seems his club have responded by slapping a big asking price on the head of one of their best players.

White has shone in the Premier League and looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

MORE: Liverpool third kit leaked

Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are among his admirers, according to the Daily Mail, who state he can leave Brighton for around £50m this summer.

White would no doubt make a fine addition at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a better partner for Harry Maguire after inconsistent form from both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

MUFC have also been linked with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero by Tuttosport, but White has the benefit of having played in the English top flight.

The 23-year-old would also be an important signing for Liverpool after their nightmare with injuries in defence last season, though they’ve also already agreed a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate, so might not urgently need another purchase in that position.

Finally, Arsenal also surely need to improve in a number of areas after a hugely disappointing season, but it remains to be seen if they could realistically afford a signing like White.

The Gunners are not known for their big spending, and £50m could be seen as too much to pay when they have exciting youngster William Saliba looking ready to become a first-team regular, while Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding are also fairly solid and reliable options in that department.