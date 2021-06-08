Menu

(Photos) Chelsea 2021/22 third kit leaked…and it looks kind of familiar

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s third kit appears to have been leaked online, with the Blues releasing a pretty funky design for their alternative away strip.

See below for some of the images, courtesy of the reliable Footy Headlines, which includes a computer graphic version of N’Golo Kante in the new shirt…

Now, don’t take this the wrong way – it’s a nice kit. But…doesn’t it look pretty similar to Arsenal’s away kit from last season?

We’re pretty sure there’s a very close resemblance there and we’re not sure all Chelsea fans will be too happy about essentially copying one of their main London rivals in this way…

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Isah Lawal says:
    June 8, 2021 at 7:43 am

    No better for

    Reply
  2. Marcus Gweh says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:22 am

    we have to bance back to see our new jessy as winning jessy

    Reply
  3. Peter Joshua idengee says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:14 am

    We have to start winning matches and stop loosing chances to enable us to lift up trophies this season.

    Reply
  4. Caleb says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:27 am

    Is not good

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.