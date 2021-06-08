(Photos) Chelsea 2021/22 third kit leaked…and it looks kind of familiar

Chelsea’s third kit appears to have been leaked online, with the Blues releasing a pretty funky design for their alternative away strip.
See below for some of the images, courtesy of the reliable Footy Headlines, which includes a computer graphic version of N’Golo Kante in the new shirt…
Now, don’t take this the wrong way – it’s a nice kit. But…doesn’t it look pretty similar to Arsenal’s away kit from last season?
We’re pretty sure there’s a very close resemblance there and we’re not sure all Chelsea fans will be too happy about essentially copying one of their main London rivals in this way…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
No better for
we have to bance back to see our new jessy as winning jessy
We have to start winning matches and stop loosing chances to enable us to lift up trophies this season.
Is not good