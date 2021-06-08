Chelsea star transfer listed after only one season as poor relationship with Tuchel blamed

It does seem unfair to write off a signing after one year, especially if it was last season where there weren’t any fans and adapting to life in a new country would’ve been harder than ever before.

It’s also accepted that a new manager will have their own ideas and previous signings can be written off as part of the previous regime, and a report from Sport Witness does suggest that Chelsea and Hakim Ziyech could part ways this summer.

It would be a shame as he’s struggled with some injuries since his €40m move from Ajax, while he’s demonstrated that he is a quality player but a return of six goals and four assists may not be enough to suggest he should get more chances next year.

The report claims that his relationship with Tuchel is broken and he’s now “officially on the transfer list”, so that sounds like a situation that’s hard to come back from and you have to think he will be off this summer.

It also sounds like there is plenty of interest from Serie A with AC Milan and Napoli named as teams who would like to bring him in, but it does sound like Ziyech will be a one-and-done at Chelsea.