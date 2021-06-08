Manchester United have reportedly been told they can complete a transfer deal for Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero for a fee of £52million.

The Red Devils could do with boosting their defence this summer, and it seems Romero is one of their targets, with the Argentina international free to leave for a pretty reasonable price, as reported by Tuttosport.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will come up with that kind of money for Romero, or if they have other priorities in mind who could be available for a little less than that.

Still, in this market, £52m for a talent like Romero looks like very good business, with the talented 23-year-old sure to be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off establishing themselves as Premier League title contenders last season, but they also clearly need to improve in some areas to close the gap on rivals Manchester City.

Romero would be a good start, with the South American showing his quality in Serie A in recent times.