Video: Pundit “not convinced” £100m Man City transfer target will even start for England

Danny Mills is not entirely convinced that Jack Grealish will be an automatic starter for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Aston Villa star has just had a superb season in the Premier League and surely has the potential to be one of the stand-out performers at the Euros.

Grealish has also been linked with Manchester City in a potential £100million move by ESPN, so surely he can work his way into this England side?

Speaking in the video below, Mills says he’s not sure that will necessary be the case, with Gareth Southgate perhaps likely to be keen to have more pace in his attack…

Does Mills have a point here or is Grealish one of the first names on the team sheet? For what it’s worth, former Manchester United ace Luke Chadwick yesterday told CaughtOffside that Grealish and Harry Kane were England’s two most important players at Euro 2020.

