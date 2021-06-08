Chelsea make phone call over potential €70million transfer after major development

Chelsea have reportedly been on the phone to ask about a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

This comes as talks between Inter and Paris Saint-Germain over Hakimi have hit an impasse, according to a report from FC Inter News.

The report states that Chelsea are now interested, though they’ve not yet made a concrete approach for the Morocco international, who is valued between €70-75million.

Hakimi has shone for Inter and also previously caught the eye at Borussia Dortmund, with the 22-year-old certainly up there with the finest full-backs in the game right now.

Hakimi contributed a hugely impressive seven goals and eight assists in Serie A last season, showing what an effective attacking player he can be as a full-back or a wing-back.

That could make Hakimi perfect for Thomas Tuchel’s system at Chelsea, which relies on the use of wing-backs, though the west London giants already have Reece James in that position.

It could be that James would move into a more central role if Hakimi joined, with this move undoubtedly giving Chelsea a few more options in their starting XI next season if it comes off.