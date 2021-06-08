Arsenal reportedly have Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan on their agenda in this summer’s transfer window.

However, there may be complications in affording the deal as Jordan is expected to cost around £51million, according to the print edition of Marca, as translated by Sport Witness.

Jordan has shone in his time in La Liga and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League if he did move.

The 26-year-old looks like he could be a good fit for Arsenal’s style of play, giving them an ideal replacement for Dani Ceballos, who spent two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium but who does not look set to remain at the club for any longer.

Jordan’s intelligence on the ball shows that he could surely do a good job for Mikel Arteta’s side in an important position, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny as well.