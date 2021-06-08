Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in a potential transfer deal for Fleetwood Town wonderkid Josh Feeney.

The 16-year-old defender looks an exciting prospect and captains England at youth level, with top clubs now showing an interest in signing him this summer.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who state that Feeney looks set to leave his current club at the end of this month, with Man Utd enquiring about a move for him.

However, it may be that the Red Devils are not in pole position for Feeney at the moment, with the Mail suggesting it’s Aston Villa leading the chase for his signature.

It would be interesting to see this talented teenager getting a move to the Premier League so early in his career, and he’d arguably do well to join the youth setup at Old Trafford.

United have a great history of promoting youngsters and giving them the chance to develop, but it may also be more realistic for him to get regular playing time at Villa Park in the next few years.