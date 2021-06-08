(Photos) Liverpool’s new third kit leaked and fans will love this throwback to a classic design

Liverpool’s new third kit looks to have been leaked online, and fans will surely love this classy throwback to a famous old design.

According to Footy Headlines, the Reds will have a yellow kit in some away games next season, with some images of the apparent design below…

Liverpool fans will surely recognise this strip as a tribute to this classic yellow design below…

Liverpool are often fairly experimental with their away kits, wearing anything from black, white, green, orange or purple away from home in recent years.

This is a more traditional effort, and we’re sure it’s going to be a popular purchase with supporters.