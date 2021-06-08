Menu

(Photos) Liverpool’s new third kit leaked and fans will love this throwback to a classic design

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s new third kit looks to have been leaked online, and fans will surely love this classy throwback to a famous old design.

According to Footy Headlines, the Reds will have a yellow kit in some away games next season, with some images of the apparent design below…

MORE: Liverpool line up surprise Real Madrid transfer raid

More Stories / Latest News
Just give them the title now: Man City’s stunning 2021/22 XI if they succeed with potential £300m spending spree
Bayern Munich planning to launch bid for Chelsea star
Chelsea make phone call over potential €70million transfer after major development

Liverpool fans will surely recognise this strip as a tribute to this classic yellow design below…

Liverpool are often fairly experimental with their away kits, wearing anything from black, white, green, orange or purple away from home in recent years.

This is a more traditional effort, and we’re sure it’s going to be a popular purchase with supporters.

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Richard Davies says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Fans may recognise the chequered collar is also inspired by the flags at Liverpool’s first European Cup win at Rome in 1977

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.