Manchester City handed huge opportunity to beat Liverpool to transfer of £60m-rated star

Manchester City have reportedly been offered a huge opportunity in the transfer market, with Atletico Madrid getting in touch with them about a possible swap deal.

The Premier League champions could supposedly get the chance to sign the £60m-rated Saul Niguez from Atletico, in a proposed deal that would see Bernardo Silva move in the opposite direction, according to the Times.

City ace Silva is said to believe he’s likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, with the Portugal international less of an automatic starter in Pep Guardiola’s side in the season just gone.

The report also details how Saul’s time in Madrid seems to be coming to an end, and Atletico seem keen to discuss this exchange with City.

This could be bad news for City’s rivals Liverpool, who have also been linked with an interest in Saul by Empire of the Kop.

One imagines the Spain international would have plenty of big-name suitors this summer, but the Reds could do with a midfielder like that as Georginio Wijnaldum becomes a free agent.

Wijnaldum will be a tough player to replace, but Saul is another quality all-rounder who seems like he’d be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

Liverpool surely need to strengthen after being beaten to the title by City last season, but it seems Guardiola and co. could have the edge in this particular transfer battle.