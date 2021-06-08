Menu

Man City eager to seal transfer of £100m star who Pep Guardiola thinks would be devastating alongside Phil Foden

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly regards Aston Villa star Jack Grealish as a top priority transfer target for this summer.

The England international has been in superb form for Villa in recent times and it seems inevitable that they’ll find it hard to keep hold of him for much longer.

MORE: Man City offered signing of Liverpool target

According to ESPN, City sense that they may have been boosted in their efforts to sign Grealish after Villa’s recent move for Emi Buendia in that area of the pitch.

The report adds that Grealish would likely cost around £100million, and that Guardiola views him as ideal to link up with Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s said that Guardiola feels the pair could be ‘devastating’ together, as per ESPN’s report.

walker grealish saka mount foden trippier england

Could England duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden be together at Man City next season?

Harry Kane also remains a top target for the Premier League champions, according to ESPN, and it’s hard to imagine anyone catching Guardiola’s side in next season’s title race if they can secure both Kane and Grealish to strengthen their attack.

City would struggle to find better long-term replacements for Sergio Aguero and David Silva, who were both key figures for the club for so long.

2 Comments

  1. Steve Bishop says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:16 am

    Jack is going nowhere. The owners at Villa are committed to building a team and infrastructure to match and compete with the top 2 in the land, and become a successful team in Europe. He is fully aware of that and is as excited as the fans at being a huge part of the future, and becoming a legend at the club he loves.

  2. Richard Giles says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Why do journalists persist in printing this rubbish?. Buendia is not a replacement for Grealish. He was bought to augment the side with Jack in it. We have very rich owners and Villa have no need to sell.

