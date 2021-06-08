Menu

Man City leading race to sign Harry Kane but Daniel Levy demanding £150m cash only deal

According to recent reports, Manchester City is leading the charge to lure Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane away from London. However, any deal is expected to be a bumper sale with chairman Daniel Levy demanding £150m upfront and will not entertain a player swap deal.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims that despite Kane being his side’s most important player, Levy will sanction a summer move – on one condition – a club stump up an eye-watering £150m in cash.

Kane, who is currently away on international duty with England, preparing for this summer’s delayed Euros, recently cast doubt over his Spurs future after going public in an interview with Gary Neville and hinting he’d like to move on.

The Sun now speculate that Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are the club leading the race to land the England international, with rivals Manchester United and Chelsea also credited with having an interest, as per Sky Sports.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the club’s top goalscorer does eventually end up, especially considering Levy is such a fierce negotiator and rarely doesn’t get his own way.

