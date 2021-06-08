Man City star has no desire to leave club despite recent speculation

According to recent reports, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is not planning to quit the Citizens this summer, despite recent suggestions that he could be included in a deal to bring in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims the England international, who has become the subject of speculation, does not want to leave the club and will not be used as a makeweight to bring Kane to the Etihad.

Interestingly, Football Insider claims to have spoken to a Man City insider who reckons Sterling would have only been open to leaving Pep Guardiola’s side if a European giant made their interest known.

Given the fact Tottenham Hotspur won’t even be competing in next season’s Champions League, it’s fair to say moving to London would be a step-down and is therefore not a pathway Sterling wants to take.

This news comes at the same time reports have claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is demanding a whopping £150m in cash only (no player exchanges) in order to release striker Kane.