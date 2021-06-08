Club doing everything to change star’s mind about Manchester United transfer following talks with agent

Atletico Madrid are reportedly doing everything they can to keep Jab Oblak despite transfer rumours linking him strongly with Manchester United.

The Slovenia international is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world on his day, and it makes sense that Man Utd could be keen to land him as an upgrade on unconvincing duo David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

According to Todo Fichajes, Oblak is being targeted strongly by the Red Devils, with the report suggesting some negotiations have already taken place with the player’s agent.

It seems United could try landing Oblak as part of a swap deal involving De Gea, but the report suggests Atletico would not be open to such an exchange.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but United fans will surely be hoping their club can succeed in signing a player like Oblak to give them a much-needed match-winner between the sticks.

At his peak, De Gea was immensely important for MUFC, but he no longer seems to have that influence, and a long-term replacement is surely needed.

Young shot-stopper Henderson may well be that man, but he didn’t look entirely convincing in some games when given a chance in the first-team in the season just gone.

There’s no doubt that Oblak is on another level to both those ‘keepers at the moment, but it will be interesting to see if Atletico can persuade him to stay.

Diego Simeone’s side just won La Liga in 2020/21, whereas United finished the campaign without any silverware.