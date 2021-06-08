Man United in advanced talks to sign £38m rated Argentine defender

Manchester United are on the verge of completing their first summer signing as they ramp up talks to land on loan Juventus defender Cristian Romero.

That’s according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who claims the Red Devils are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 23-year-old centre-back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on the lookout for a new defender to partner club captain Harry Maguire for quite some time.

It is now widely reported that the club views a new centre-back as a priority with the likes of Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane both heavily linked.

However, according to these most recent claims, it is now Romero who the Red Devils’ hierarchy wish to pursue.

Romero has been with Atalanta since he joined on loan from Juventus just 12-months ago and has gone on to feature in 42 matches in all competitions.

The fact the South American is contracted to the Old Lady until 2025 will mean United are likely to have to pay a hefty fee and Schira claims the fee will be around £38m.