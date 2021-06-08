Solskjaer likely to green-light loan transfer for Manchester United youngster

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to consider letting Hannibal Mejbri join Galatasaray on loan this summer.

This is according to the print edition of Fotomac, as translated by Sport Witness, with United manager Solskjaer keeping a close eye on Mejbri and his performances at youth level for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old has long looked like an exciting prospect, and it could be useful for him to play more regular first-team football at a higher level next season.

A spot in Solskjaer’s Man Utd line up might still be a couple of years away for Mejbri, but he could do well to join a team like Galatasaray and gain some experience at senior level.

The Tunisia international may then return to Old Trafford a better player, though of course not all young players will end up making it.

It seems Mejbri is being kept in Solskjaer’s thoughts, however, so it will be interesting to see how the Norwegian tactician decides to handle the player’s development.