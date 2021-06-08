Video: Manchester United star sends message to England fans over taking a knee following boos

Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw insists the players are not going to stop taking a knee before games.

Some England fans booed the players for the gesture before the Austria game, though others then tried to drown the jeers out with cheering.

Shaw insists the players have decided they believe in this and want to keep taking the knee…

Luke Shaw: "We'll keep taking the knee, we believe in that and we won't stop." #mulive [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/eTZ3PCeQ7P — utdreport (@utdreport) June 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Fair play to Shaw and the rest of the team who clearly feel it’s important to keep on making a statement on the important issue of racial injustice.

This comes as Gareth Southgate also hinted at the importance of taking a knee in his open letter on the Players’ Tribune, though he didn’t specifically mention the gesture by name.