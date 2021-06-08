Nuno Espirito Santo in advanced talks for next manager job

According to recent reports, former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is in talks to become Crystal Palace’s new permanent manager.

That’s according to a recent claim from the Telegraph’s John Percy who has suggested the Portuguese tactician could be heading to London.

Nuno Espirito Santo is in advanced talks with #cpfc and an appointment is close. Emerging as Palace’s No. 1 target https://t.co/fTBWYPT8bP — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 8, 2021

Santo departed Wolves at the end of the most recent 2020-21 campaign, believed to be on mutual grounds.

However, following the release of Eagles manager and veteran gaffer Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace has been sounding out possible long-term replacements.

Despite Wolves’ largely underwhelming 2020-21 domestic campaign, Santo is still widely regarded as a top-tier manager and one who is capable of leading a team to punch above their weight.

With some shrewd recruitment, there is no reason why Crystal Palace cannot go on to break into the Premier League’s top eight sides – a step the club will be keen to take since cementing their place among England’s elites since their promotion back in 2013.