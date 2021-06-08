Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a £15million transfer deal for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The talented young Frenchman has shone in his time in Scotland, and it’s unsurprising that he now seems to be heading for a move to the Premier League.

Edouard scored 22 goals in all competitions last season, and looks like he has all the attributes to be a fine long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy at Leicester.

According to the Sun, a £15m deal looks to have been agreed in principle and is edging closer to completion, in what could be a big blow for Arsenal.

The Gunners have also been linked as admirers of Edouard by the Sun, though that report suggested they would most likely only move for him if they ended up losing Alexandre Lacazette.

It might be that Edouard is not an urgent priority for Arsenal, though the 23-year-old would surely add something to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not at his best last season, while other attacking players like Nicolas Pepe and Willian were also fairly inconsistent.

Arsenal could live to regret this if Edouard goes on to shine for Leicester in the years to come.