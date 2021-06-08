(Photo) Man City’s Phil Foden gets ready for Euro 2020 with brilliant tribute to England icon

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden has a new haircut in tribute to England icon Paul Gascoigne.

See below for the 21-year-old’s new look as he admits he’s going for Euro 96 vibes…

It’s easy to see the resemblance, with these two images placed alongside each other by talkSPORT…

Euro 96. Euro 2020 Rate @PhilFoden’s new trim out of 10… pic.twitter.com/NoDGNB0aIG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 8, 2021

Foden will now be hoping to have a Gazza-like impact for the Three Lions in this summer’s big international tournament.

England surprised a few people by reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and their squad is arguably even better now as so many exciting young players like Foden start to make their mark for the side.